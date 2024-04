NEW YORK CITY — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $12.6 million sale of four apartment buildings totaling 113 units in Harlem. The buildings house units in two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom floor plans and collectively include eight retail spaces. Seth Glasser, Michael Fusco and Benny Katz of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were private investors that requested anonymity, in the transaction.