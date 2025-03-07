Friday, March 7, 2025
AcquisitionsHealthcareNortheastPennsylvania

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $12.6M Sale of Healthcare Building in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania

by Taylor Williams

EAST STROUDSBURG, PA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $12.6 million sale of a 40,000-square-foot healthcare building in East Stroudsburg, located about 100 miles north of Philadelphia. The building at 125 Smithfield Lane is an outpatient facility for St. Luke’s Health System and is located within the 120-acre Smithfield Gateway mixed-use development. The tenant has invested more than $3 million in the build-out of the space since taking occupancy, and the lease includes 13.5 years of remaining term with two five-year renewal options. Alan Cafiero of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.

