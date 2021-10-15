Marcus & Millichap Brokers $12.6M Sale of Village Shoppes at Creekside in Metro Atlanta

The tenant roster at Village Shoppes at Creekside includes Badcock Furniture and Harbor Freight Tools.

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA. — Zach Taylor of the Taylor-McMinn Retail Group, a team within Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional Property Advisors (IPA) division, has brokered the $12.6 million sale of Village Shoppes at Creekside, a 98,859-square-foot shopping center in Lawrenceville. The shopping center is located at 860 Duluth Highway in Gwinnett County, about 31.6 miles from downtown Atlanta.

The tenant roster at Village Shoppes at Creekside includes Badcock Furniture and Harbor Freight Tools. Taylor represented the seller, Lamar Cos., in the transaction. Azad Commercial Realty Services, a Houston-based private investor, purchased the property.

“The demand for well-located retail centers is as high as it has ever been,” says Taylor. “The last three retail centers we have sold had money day one with pricing that exceeded the seller’s expectations. The increased demand, limited supply, low interest rates and the yield spread over other asset classes has created the best environment for selling retail in the past 20 years.”