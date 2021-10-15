REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $12.6M Sale of Village Shoppes at Creekside in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

860 Duluth Highway

The tenant roster at Village Shoppes at Creekside includes Badcock Furniture and Harbor Freight Tools.

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA. — Zach Taylor of the Taylor-McMinn Retail Group, a team within Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional Property Advisors (IPA) division, has brokered the $12.6 million sale of Village Shoppes at Creekside, a 98,859-square-foot shopping center in Lawrenceville. The shopping center is located at 860 Duluth Highway in Gwinnett County, about 31.6 miles from downtown Atlanta.

The tenant roster at Village Shoppes at Creekside includes Badcock Furniture and Harbor Freight Tools. Taylor represented the seller, Lamar Cos., in the transaction. Azad Commercial Realty Services, a Houston-based private investor, purchased the property.

“The demand for well-located retail centers is as high as it has ever been,” says Taylor. “The last three retail centers we have sold had money day one with pricing that exceeded the seller’s expectations. The increased demand, limited supply, low interest rates and the yield spread over other asset classes has created the best environment for selling retail in the past 20 years.”

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
26
Webinar: COVID Strategies For Seniors Housing Operators — Managing Risk For Residents, Staff and Service Providers
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews