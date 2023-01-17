Marcus & Millichap Brokers $12.8M Sale of Oceanfront Hotel in Daytona Beach

Built in 1988, Boardwalk Inn and Suites in Daytona Beach, Fla., features a fitness facility, outdoor pool, hot tub and direct beach access.

DAYTONA BEACH, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $12.8 million sale of Boardwalk Inn and Suites, a 101-room hotel located at 301 S. Atlantic Ave. in Daytona Beach. Ahmed Kabani, Lucas Mondino and Kian McLean of Marcus & Millichap’s Kabani Hotel Group represented the seller, South Atlantic Hospitality Group, in the transaction. Kabani says the hotel fetched more than 10 offers during the marketing process. Catherine O’Brien of Marcus & Millichap’s Encino, Calif., office assisted the Kabani Hotel Group on the list side. The buyer was an entity doing business as HLOM LLC. Built in 1988, the oceanfront hotel features a fitness facility, outdoor pool, hot tub and direct beach access.