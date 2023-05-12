Friday, May 12, 2023
Marcus & Millichap Brokers $12.8M Sale of Office, Retail Building in Red Bank, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

RED BANK, N.J. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $12.8 million sale of a 28,110-square-foot office and retail building in the Northern New Jersey community of Red Bank. The three-story building was constructed in 2000 and consists of two levels of office space and ground-floor retail space that is anchored by Urban Outfitters. Alan Cafiero, Brent Hyldahl and Seth Goldberg of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were limited liability companies that requested anonymity, in the transaction. Joseph Belgiovine of Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. arranged acquisition financing for the deal.

