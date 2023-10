LOS ANGELES — THG Multifamily, a Marcus & Millichap brokerage team, has arranged the sale of 1185 Myra Avenue, an apartment building located in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles. A private owner sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $12 million.

The seller significantly renovated the 21-unit property, which was built in 1964. Kevin Green and Joseph Grabiec of THG Multifamily represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.