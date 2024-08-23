Friday, August 23, 2024
The Groves Apartments features 120 units in Brooklyn Park.
AcquisitionsMidwestMinnesotaMultifamily

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $12M Sale of Multifamily Property in Suburban Minneapolis

by Kristin Harlow

BROOKLYN PARK, MINN. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $12 million sale of The Groves Apartments, a 120-unit multifamily property in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Park. Built in 1967, the asset features 60 one-bedroom units and 60 two-bedroom units. Amenities include a fitness center, community room, playground and garage units. Zach Olson, Chris Collins, Evan Miller, Eric Wagner and Matt Shide of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, The Groves Apartments LLC, and procured the buyer, an out-of-state investment group. Jon Ruzicka, broker of record in Minnesota, assisted in closing the transaction.

