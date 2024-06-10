Marcus & Millichap Brokers $13.3M Sale of Courtyard by Marriott Hotel in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $13.3 million sale of Courtyard North Charleston, a 123-room hotel located at 2415 Mall Drive in Charleston. Built in 1999, the hotel is situated near Charleston International Airport, Tanger Outlets Charleston and the Charleston Area Convention Center. The property features an outdoor swimming pool, fitness center, and meeting and banquet facilities.

Jack Davis, Joce Messinger and Chase Dewese of Marcus & Millichap’s Charleston office procured the buyer, Baron Hospitality, in the transaction. The seller was not disclosed.