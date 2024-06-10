Monday, June 10, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Built in 1999, Courtyard North Charleston features 123 hotel rooms, as well as an outdoor swimming pool, fitness center, and meeting and banquet facilities.
AcquisitionsMultifamilySouth CarolinaSoutheast

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $13.3M Sale of Courtyard by Marriott Hotel in Charleston

by John Nelson

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $13.3 million sale of Courtyard North Charleston, a 123-room hotel located at 2415 Mall Drive in Charleston. Built in 1999, the hotel is situated near Charleston International Airport, Tanger Outlets Charleston and the Charleston Area Convention Center. The property features an outdoor swimming pool, fitness center, and meeting and banquet facilities.

Jack Davis, Joce Messinger and Chase Dewese of Marcus & Millichap’s Charleston office procured the buyer, Baron Hospitality, in the transaction. The seller was not disclosed.

You may also like

Dominion Arranges Sale of 58,675 SF Former Training...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 387,454 SF...

Cogir Completes 76-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Kirkland,...

Dalfen Industrial, RGA Form Joint Venture for 253,055...

Walker & Dunlop Negotiates Sale of 125-unit Lakeview...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 8,388 SF...

Arey Group Begins Leasing 198-Unit Taylor Apartments in...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 118,583 SF...

NewPoint-Sponsored Fund Provides $13.3M Bond Financing for Affordable...