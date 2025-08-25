Marcus & Millichap Brokers $13.4M Sale of Shopping Center in Bloomington, Illinois

BLOOMINGTON, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $13.4 million sale of Bloomington Commons, a grocery-anchored shopping center located at 1701 E. Empire St. in Bloomington. Anchored by Schnucks, the 15-suite property totals 132,966 square feet. Tenants include Barnes & Noble, The UPS Store, Kumon Math & Reading Center, Chuck E. Cheese and H&R Block. Schnucks, anchor tenant since 1989, recently renewed its lease for 10 years. Sean Sharko and Austin Weisenbeck of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a local developer that sold the property after an eight-year hold period. The buyer was a West Coast-based doctor acquiring his first asset in the Midwest.