Marcus & Millichap Brokers $13.5M Sale of Northern New Jersey Medical Office Building

LIVINGSTON, N.J. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $13.5 million sale of a 34,599-square-foot medical office building located in the Northern New Jersey community of Livingston. The three-story building at 315 E. Northfield Road is home to several medical practices across a variety of specialty fields. Alan Cafiero, Brian Kaplan, David Cafiero and Dean Matuszewicz of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a New Jersey-based partnership, in the transaction. Cafiero and Joe Koicim, also with Marcus & Millichap, procured the buyer, a New York-based limited liability company.