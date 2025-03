NEW YORK CITY — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $13.8 million sale of a 24-unit apartment complex located in Midtown Manhattan. The property at 640-644 10th Ave. spans 17,932 square feet across three contiguous buildings and includes three commercial spaces. Christopher Dintrone, Joe Koicim and Logan Markley of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the local buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.