Marcus & Millichap Brokers $13.8M Sale of Two Historic Buildings in Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $13.8 million sale of two historic buildings in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg district. The undisclosed private investor that purchased the assets will redevelop the building at 101-107 S. Sixth St., which was originally constructed in the 19th century, into a 29-unit apartment building with 5,444 square feet of commercial space. The apartment building at 109 S. Sixth St. will undergo interior renovations on its second and third floors. Michael Salvatico, Shaun Riney and Samuel Leppo of Marcus & Millichap brokered the deal. The seller was also not disclosed.