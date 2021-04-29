REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $13.9M Sale of North Ridge Center in Davenport, Iowa

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Iowa, Midwest, Retail

DAVENPORT, IOWA — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of North Ridge Center in Davenport for $13.9 million. The 119,381-square-foot shopping center is located at 4016 E. 53rd St. Tenants include Michael’s, Old Navy, Bed Bath & Beyond, Ulta, Five Below and TJ Maxx. Jeff Rowlett of Marcus & Millichap marketed the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. Rowlett also secured and represented the buyer, a limited liability company.

