Marcus & Millichap Brokers $13M Sale of Office Building in Clark, New Jersey

The office property is located at 67 Walnut Ave.

CLARK, N.J. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $13 million sale of a 76,000-square-foot office building in Clark, a western suburb of New York City. The property is located at 67 Walnut Ave. near the Garden State Parkway. The building is primarily leased to medical tenants, including Summit Medical Group, and is located near Robert Wood Johnson Hospital Rahway and Kindred Hospital. Fahri Ozturk and Richard Gatto of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Both parties were private investors that requested anonymity.

