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2029-S-Hacienda-Blvd-Hacienda-Heights-CA
Located in Hacienda Heights, Calif., Hacienda Village features 23,645 square feet of retail space.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaRetailWestern

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $13M Sale of Retail Center in Hacienda Heights, California

by Amy Works

HACIENDA HEIGHTS, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $13 million sale of Hacienda Village, a retail center located at 2029 S. Hacienda Blvd. in Hacienda Heights, part of Southern California’s San Gabriel Valley. A Los Angeles-based private investor acquired the property for $549.80 per square foot. Ron Duong of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an Orange County, Calif.-based private partnership, in the transaction.

Built in 1963, the property features 23,645 square feet of retail space divided into 17 suites.

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