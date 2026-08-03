Marcus & Millichap Brokers $13M Sale of Retail Center in Hacienda Heights, California

HACIENDA HEIGHTS, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $13 million sale of Hacienda Village, a retail center located at 2029 S. Hacienda Blvd. in Hacienda Heights, part of Southern California’s San Gabriel Valley. A Los Angeles-based private investor acquired the property for $549.80 per square foot. Ron Duong of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an Orange County, Calif.-based private partnership, in the transaction.

Built in 1963, the property features 23,645 square feet of retail space divided into 17 suites.