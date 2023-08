WAUKESHA, WIS. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $14.9 million sale of a 112,010-square-foot shopping center in Waukesha, a western suburb of Milwaukee. Sendek’s Grocery Store anchors the property, which is also home to Walgreens, McDonald’s and Cost Cutters. Austin Weisenbeck and Sean Sharko of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company. The team also procured and represented the buyer, a Michigan-based limited liability company.