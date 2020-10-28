Marcus & Millichap Brokers $14M Sale of Apartment Building in Orange, New Jersey

ORANGE, N.J. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $14 million sale of 400 Highland Terrace, an 81-unit apartment building in Orange, an eastern suburb of Newark. The unit mix comprises 10 studios, 61 one-bedrooms and 10 two-bedrooms. Richard Gatto and Fahri Ozturk of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were private investors that requested anonymity, in the transaction.