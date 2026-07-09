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The 89,357-square-foot property was built in 2019.
AcquisitionsIllinoisLoansMidwestRetail

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $14M Sale of LA Fitness-Anchored Retail Property in Metro Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

MUNDELEIN, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the nearly $14 million sale and financing of a LA Fitness-anchored, four-suite retail property in Mundelein. Austin Weisenbeck and Shean Sharko of Marcus & Millichap marketed the property on behalf of the seller, an experienced real estate investor and developer in Chicagoland. The Sharko | Weisenbeck | Mendoza Group also procured the out-of-state buyer, which completed a 1031 exchange. Dean Giannakopoulos of Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. arranged $9.8 million in acquisition financing through a regional lender.

The 89,357-square-foot shopping center is situated on 7.5 acres at 1555 S. Lake St. Built in 2019, the property is home to Kids Empire, The Dog Stop and The Picklr Club. The asset is part of Townline Square Shopping Center.

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