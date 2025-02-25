Marcus & Millichap Brokers $14M Sale of Shopping Center in Winsted, Connecticut

WINSTED, CONN. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $14 million sale of The Shops at Ledgebrook, a 105,499-square-foot shopping center in Winsted, located northwest of Hartford. Grocer Stop & Shop anchors the center, which was built on 14 acres in 1989, with a 52,704-square-foot store. Other tenants include Webster Bank, Sophia’s Pizza Restaurant and China Delight. Joseph French Jr. and Kodi Traver of Marcus & Millichap represented the New York-based seller in the transaction and procured the New Jersey-based buyer. Both parties were private investors that requested anonymity.