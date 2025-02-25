Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsConnecticutNortheastRetail

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $14M Sale of Shopping Center in Winsted, Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

WINSTED, CONN. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $14 million sale of The Shops at Ledgebrook, a 105,499-square-foot shopping center in Winsted, located northwest of Hartford. Grocer Stop & Shop anchors the center, which was built on 14 acres in 1989, with a 52,704-square-foot store. Other tenants include Webster Bank, Sophia’s Pizza Restaurant and China Delight. Joseph French Jr. and Kodi Traver of Marcus & Millichap represented the New York-based seller in the transaction and procured the New Jersey-based buyer. Both parties were private investors that requested anonymity.

You may also like

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP Signs 17,260 SF...

Could Casa Grande Be the Next Tier II...

JLL Brokers Sale of 1.6 MSF Industrial Complex...

Woodmont Co. Arranges Sale of 10,472 Property in...

Ethos Commercial Advisors Secures Acquisition Financing for Eastport...

CPP Acquires 60-Unit Sundance Apartments in Bakersfield, California

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates Sale of Cottage-Style Student...

Belk to Open Two New Outlet Stores in...

Matthews Brokers $7.6M Sale of Retail Strip Center...