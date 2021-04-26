Marcus & Millichap Brokers $15.2M Sale of Brooklyn Industrial Building

NEW YORK CITY — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $15.2 million sale of a 30,697-square-foot industrial building located at 73-99 Empire Blvd. in the Crown Heights area of Brooklyn. The site also houses an 8,000-square-foot retail building. John Brennan, Jason Grunberg, Jakub Nowak and Samuel Finkler of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and buyer in the transaction. Both parties were individuals/personal trusts that requested anonymity.