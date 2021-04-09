REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $15.4M Sale of Three-Property Hotel Portfolio in Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Hospitality, Southeast

Bentley's Hotel

One of the properties included in the portfolio is Bentley's Boutique Hotel, a 88 rooms hotel in Osprey, Florida.

OSPREY AND NOKOMIS, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $15.4 million sale of a three-property hotel portfolio in Florida. The assets include Bentley’s Boutique Hotel (88 rooms) and The Virage Hotel (54 rooms) in Osprey and On The Beach Casey Key Hotel (11 rooms) in Nokomis.

David Greenberg, Gabriel Shamay and Christopher Passeggiata of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an individual based out of the United Kingdom, and procured the unnamed Florida-based buyer. The new ownership plans to renovate and reposition the three properties as independent resorts.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  