Marcus & Millichap Brokers $15.4M Sale of Three-Property Hotel Portfolio in Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Hospitality, Southeast

One of the properties included in the portfolio is Bentley's Boutique Hotel, a 88 rooms hotel in Osprey, Florida.

OSPREY AND NOKOMIS, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $15.4 million sale of a three-property hotel portfolio in Florida. The assets include Bentley’s Boutique Hotel (88 rooms) and The Virage Hotel (54 rooms) in Osprey and On The Beach Casey Key Hotel (11 rooms) in Nokomis.

David Greenberg, Gabriel Shamay and Christopher Passeggiata of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an individual based out of the United Kingdom, and procured the unnamed Florida-based buyer. The new ownership plans to renovate and reposition the three properties as independent resorts.