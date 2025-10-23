Marcus & Millichap Brokers $15.5M Sale of Apartment, Retail Property in Chicago

CHICAGO — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $15.5 million sale of a property in Chicago comprising 22 multifamily units and five commercial suites. Located at 1542 N. Damen Ave. and 2010 W. Pierce Ave. in the Wicker Park/Bucktown neighborhood, the asset is within walking distance of the CTA Blue Line and multiple bus routes. The residential units include a mix of one- and two-bedroom floor plans. The commercial spaces are fully leased to La Colombe, Urbanbelly, Blue Line Lounge & Grill, Eccentric Fitness and the Kadampa Meditation Center. Kyle Stengle of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, Stocking Urban LLC.