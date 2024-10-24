Marcus & Millichap Brokers $15.6M Sale of Beachmont Multifamily Property in La Habra, California

LA HABRA, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $15.6 million sale of Beachmont, a beachfront apartment community in La Habra. The names of the buyer and seller were not released.

Located in North Orange County, Beachmont offers 45 apartments, 82 percent of which are townhome style. Each unit features individual water heaters, washer/dryer hookups, private patios and two assigned parking spaces. Recent property upgrades include new windows and roofs in 2023, exterior painting in 2024 and asphalt reconditioning in 2019.

W. Michael Cavner and Tyler Leeson of Marcus & Millichap’s Orange County office handled the transaction.