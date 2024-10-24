Thursday, October 24, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Beachmont-La-Habra-CA
Located in La Habra, Calif., Beachmont offers 45 apartments.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaMultifamilyWestern

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $15.6M Sale of Beachmont Multifamily Property in La Habra, California

by Amy Works

LA HABRA, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $15.6 million sale of Beachmont, a beachfront apartment community in La Habra. The names of the buyer and seller were not released.

Located in North Orange County, Beachmont offers 45 apartments, 82 percent of which are townhome style. Each unit features individual water heaters, washer/dryer hookups, private patios and two assigned parking spaces. Recent property upgrades include new windows and roofs in 2023, exterior painting in 2024 and asphalt reconditioning in 2019.

W. Michael Cavner and Tyler Leeson of Marcus & Millichap’s Orange County office handled the transaction.

You may also like

Pinnacle Real Estate Directs $2.1M Sale of Office...

Glenstar, Columnar Investments Sell 818,000 SF Industrial Park...

Milestone Acquires Two Apartment Communities in Fredericksburg, Virginia...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 352-Unit Lux...

Timber Hill Buys Four Industrial Outdoor Storage Sites...

Colliers Negotiates Sale of 424-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in...

Mid-America Brokers Sale of 276,244 SF Waterside Marketplace...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 890-Unit Self-Storage...

Pacific Urban Investors Purchases 201-Unit Arioso Multifamily Community...