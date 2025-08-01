Marcus & Millichap Brokers $15.7M Sale of Multifamily Property in Yorktown Heights, New York

YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, N.Y. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $15.7 million sale of York Farm Estates, a 77-unit multifamily property located about 45 miles north of New York City. Built in 1996, the property offers townhouse-style units in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. The average unit size is 847 square feet, and the property has value-add potential. Matthew Gault, Seth Glasser, Michael Turkiewicz and Michael Fusco of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, HVT Realty, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, Westchester Management LLC.