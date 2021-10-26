REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $15.9M Sale of Shopping Center in South Daytona, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

Sunshine Plaza

Located at 2400 S. Ridgewood Ave., Sunshine Plaza is situated close to Interstate 95 within an Opportunity Zone.

SOUTH DAYTONA, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $15.9 million sale of Sunshine Plaza, a shopping center in South Daytona. Built in 1970 and renovated in 2002, the 280,000-square-foot shopping center is anchored by Publix and All Aboard Storage. The fully occupied property has about 52 tenants. The center includes both open-air and indoor mall space on approximately 25 acres.

Tim Giambrone and Al Taf of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, 2400 Ridgewood LLC based in Port Orange. The buyer was ORF VII Sunshine Plaza LLC based in Atlanta.

Located at 2400 S. Ridgewood Ave., Sunshine Plaza is situated close to Interstate 95 within an Opportunity Zone.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Nov
3
Webinar: Rethinking Seniors Housing Resident Engagement — Technology That Improves Staff Efficiencies While Enhancing the Resident Experience
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews