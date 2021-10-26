Marcus & Millichap Brokers $15.9M Sale of Shopping Center in South Daytona, Florida

Located at 2400 S. Ridgewood Ave., Sunshine Plaza is situated close to Interstate 95 within an Opportunity Zone.

SOUTH DAYTONA, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $15.9 million sale of Sunshine Plaza, a shopping center in South Daytona. Built in 1970 and renovated in 2002, the 280,000-square-foot shopping center is anchored by Publix and All Aboard Storage. The fully occupied property has about 52 tenants. The center includes both open-air and indoor mall space on approximately 25 acres.

Tim Giambrone and Al Taf of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, 2400 Ridgewood LLC based in Port Orange. The buyer was ORF VII Sunshine Plaza LLC based in Atlanta.

