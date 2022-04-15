Marcus & Millichap Brokers $150M Sale of Illinois Student Housing Portfolio

The portfolio comprises roughly 50 properties and 1,100 units in Champaign. Pictured is 304 E. Daniel St.

CHAMPAIGN, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $150 million sale of a student housing portfolio comprising over 50 properties near the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus in Champaign. The transaction represents the highest-ever portfolio sales price for Champaign County, according to Marcus & Millichap. The portfolio totals nearly 1,100 units. The newest property was constructed three years ago, while the oldest is more than 50 years old. Scott Harris and Bryan Kunze of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Campus Property Management, and procured the buyer, Fairlawn Capital. The buyer plans to reposition a number of the assets through unit upgrades and amenity additions.