Marcus & Millichap Brokers $150M Sale of Illinois Student Housing Portfolio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily, Student Housing

The portfolio comprises roughly 50 properties and 1,100 units in Champaign. Pictured is 304 E. Daniel St.

CHAMPAIGN, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $150 million sale of a student housing portfolio comprising over 50 properties near the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus in Champaign. The transaction represents the highest-ever portfolio sales price for Champaign County, according to Marcus & Millichap. The portfolio totals nearly 1,100 units. The newest property was constructed three years ago, while the oldest is more than 50 years old. Scott Harris and Bryan Kunze of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Campus Property Management, and procured the buyer, Fairlawn Capital. The buyer plans to reposition a number of the assets through unit upgrades and amenity additions.

