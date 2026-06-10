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Alton Center Business Park totals 450,000 square feet.
AcquisitionsIllinoisIndustrialLoansMidwest

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $15M Sale of Industrial Property Near St. Louis

by Kristin Harlow

ALTON, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $15 million sale of Alton Center Business Park, a 450,000-square-foot industrial property located in the St. Louis suburb of Alton. Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, arranged $12.4 million in acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, Rockford Asset Management. Alton Center Business Park sits on 133.8 acres and features 22 dock-high doors, five grade-level doors, clear heights between 23 and 25 feet and outdoor storage capacity. Imperial Manufacturing Group anchors the property, which was 70 percent leased at the time of sale.

Tyler Sharp and Adam Abushagur of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private family partnership, in the transaction and procured the buyer. Frank Montalto and Ethan Splan of IPA arranged the three-year loan, which carries multiple extension options and a 75 percent loan-to-cost ratio, through a direct bridge lender.

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