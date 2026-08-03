Monday, August 3, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Built in 2022, Schofield Mill Apartments features 84 units.
AcquisitionsMidwestMultifamilyWisconsin

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $15M Sale of Multifamily Property in Schofield, Wisconsin

by Kristin Harlow

SCHOFIELD, WIS. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $15 million sale of Schofield Mill Apartments, an 84-unit multifamily property in Schofield within central Wisconsin. The property is situated on 1.5 acres along the Eau Claire River. Built in 2022, the community features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans across roughly 100,000 rentable square feet. Dan Bowar of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Schofield Mill Apartments LLC, and procured the buyer, a Wisconsin-based investor.

You may also like

Newmark Arranges Recapitalization of 1,546-Unit Seniors Housing Portfolio...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 767,520 SF Industrial Building...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 94,532 SF...

Joint Venture Begins Leasing 43-Story Apartment Tower in...

Ariel Property Advisors Arranges $15.7M Sale of Multifamily...

Marcus, Wood Partners to Develop 280-Unit Apartment Community...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.3M Sale of Retail...

Varcity to Open 239-Unit Retirement Community at Purdue...

Irgens Breaks Ground on 204-Unit Viridia Apartments in...