Marcus & Millichap Brokers $15M Sale of Multifamily Property in Schofield, Wisconsin

SCHOFIELD, WIS. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $15 million sale of Schofield Mill Apartments, an 84-unit multifamily property in Schofield within central Wisconsin. The property is situated on 1.5 acres along the Eau Claire River. Built in 2022, the community features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans across roughly 100,000 rentable square feet. Dan Bowar of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Schofield Mill Apartments LLC, and procured the buyer, a Wisconsin-based investor.