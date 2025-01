NEW YORK CITY — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $16.1 million sale of a 106,642-square-foot office building in Midtown Manhattan. The 16-story building is located at 254-258 W. 35th St. and was originally constructed in 1924 as a garment manufacturing facility. Eric Anton and John Stewart of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, a local private investor that similarly requested anonymity,