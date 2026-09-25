Marcus & Millichap Brokers $16.2M Sale of Bronx Retail Building

NEW YORK CITY — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $16.2 million sale of a 28,819-square-foot retail building in The Bronx. The building at 2244 Westchester Ave. was constructed in 1970 and has housed the flagship branch and corporate headquarters of Ponce Bank for the past 25 years. Steven Siegel of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Arc Trust, in the transaction. Judson Kauffman of Surmount (formerly NNN Pro) represented the undisclosed buyer, which acquired the property via a 1031 exchange.