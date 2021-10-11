REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $16.7M Purchase of Multifamily Portfolio in Redding, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

REDDING, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the acquisition of an apartment portfolio located throughout Redding. OSM Investment Co. purchased the assets from a multi-generational family of investors for a combined $16.7 million.

The portfolio offers a total of 162 apartments. The buyer plans to make improvements to the properties and streamline management of the portfolio.

Rand Hoffman and Daniel Kapic of Marcus & Millichap secured and represented the buyer in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews