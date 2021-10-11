Marcus & Millichap Brokers $16.7M Purchase of Multifamily Portfolio in Redding, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

REDDING, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the acquisition of an apartment portfolio located throughout Redding. OSM Investment Co. purchased the assets from a multi-generational family of investors for a combined $16.7 million.

The portfolio offers a total of 162 apartments. The buyer plans to make improvements to the properties and streamline management of the portfolio.

Rand Hoffman and Daniel Kapic of Marcus & Millichap secured and represented the buyer in the deal.