Marcus & Millichap Brokers $16.7M Sale of Shopping Center in Newington, Connecticut

NEWINGTON, CONN. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $16.7 million sale of Newington Commons, a 189,864-square-foot shopping center located just south of Hartford. Anchored by grocer Stop & Shop, the center was 65 percent leased at the time of sale. Other tenants include Petco and Planet Fitness. Joseph French Jr. and Kodi Traver of Marcus & Millichap, in conjunction with Pierre Bonan of Mission Capital, represented the seller, Trident Pacific Real Estate Group, in the transaction. The team also procured the undisclosed buyer.