Marcus & Millichap Brokers $17M Sale of Northern New Jersey Shopping Center

PARK RIDGE, N.J. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $17 million sale of Ridgemont Shopping Center, a 71,650-square-foot shopping center in Park Ridge, located near the New Jersey-New York border. German discount grocer Lidl anchors the center, which is also home to tenants such as Staples, Chase Bank and Starbucks. Alan Cafiero, David Cafiero and John Moroz of Marcus & Millichap, along with Bill Farkas of Jeffery Realty, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Both parties requested anonymity.