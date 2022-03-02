REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $18.2M Sale of Brookstone Office Complex in Phoenix

Brookstone Office Complex in Phoenix features two buildings offering a total of 126,806 square feet of office space.

PHOENIX — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the purchase of Brookstone Office Complex, an office property located at 340 and 350 E. Palm Lane in Phoenix. Pete Katz of Katz Real Estate, a San Diego-based private investor, acquired the asset from a Phoenix-based investment group for $18.2 million.

The asset includes two buildings offering a total of 126,806 square feet of office space and a parking lot. The buildings feature brick design; lobbies and balconies; and gardens with courtyards, mature landscaping and koi ponds. At the time of sale, the property was 69 percent leased to a variety of local, regional and national professional office and medical tenants.

Nicholas Totah of The Totah Group of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer in the deal.

