NEW YORK CITY — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $18.2 million sale of The Hudson River Hotel, a 15-story, 56-room hotel located at 442 W. 36th St. in Midtown Manhattan. According to LoopNet Inc., the hotel was originally constructed in 1999 and renovated in 2013. Jerry Swon, Robert Hunter and Leo Reilly of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an undisclosed institutional investment firm, in the transaction and procured the buyer, Hudson West Hospitality.