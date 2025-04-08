Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Marcus & Millichap Brokers $18.3M Sale of Apartment Community in Valdosta, Georgia

by John Nelson

VALDOSTA, GA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $18.3 million sale of 805 Harmon Heights Apartments & Condos, a 100-unit multifamily community located at 805 Harmon Drive in Valdosta.

The buyer, an unnamed Tennessee-based firm, acquired the property from Bobby Diaz of Diaz Construction LLC, the local developer and operator of the property. John Brigel of Marcus & Millichap’s Tampa office represented the seller in the transaction with assistance from John Leonard, Marcus & Millichap’s broker of record for Georgia.

805 Harmon Heights was delivered between 2009 and 2021 and was recently renovated. The property features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments across nine buildings. Brigel says that the sales price of $182,500 per unit is “a record-setting figure for South Georgia.”

