Marcus & Millichap Brokers $18.5M Sale of Apartment Community in Valdosta, Georgia

by John Nelson

VALDOSTA, GA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $18.5 million sale of Staten Crossing Apartments, a 196-unit community located at 3925 N. Oak St. Extension in Valdosta, a city in South Georgia near the Florida border.

John Brigel of Marcus & Millichap’s Tampa office represented the seller and secured the buyer, THC Management LLC, in the transaction. John Leonard, Marcus & Millichap’s broker of record in Georgia, assisted in closing the transaction.

Built in 1998, Staten Crossing features one- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as a swimming pool, sundeck, fitness center and tennis courts.

