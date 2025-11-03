Marcus & Millichap Brokers $18.5M Sale of Northern New Jersey Shopping Center

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $18.5 million sale of a 45,315-square-foot shopping center located in the Northern New Jersey community of Parsippany. Built in 1970 and renovated in 2012, Baldwin Shopping Center was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Walgreens, Concentra, Enterprise Rent-A-Car and State Farm Insurance. Alan Cafiero, David Cafiero and John Moroz of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.