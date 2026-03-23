Monday, March 23, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The 11 properties total roughly 55,590 rentable square feet.
AcquisitionsMidwestMinnesotaNorth DakotaRetailSouth Dakota

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $18.7M Sale of Sherwin-Williams Retail Portfolio Across Three States

by Kristin Harlow

MINNESOTA, NORTH DAKOTA AND SOUTH DAKOTA — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $18.7 million sale of an 11-property Sherwin-Williams retail portfolio in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota. Dominic Sulo and Jon Ruzicka of Marcus & Millichap represented the Minnesota-based private seller and procured the Michigan-based institutional buyer. The properties are located in Bemidji, Duluth, Fergus Falls, Grand Rapids, Sartell, Minn.; Bismarck and Grand Forks, N.D.; and Sioux Falls, Tea and Watertown, S.D. They total approximately 55,590 rentable square feet. Prior to marketing efforts, Marcus & Millichap assisted the seller in securing 15-year lease extensions across the entire portfolio.

You may also like

Logistics Property Co. to Develop 1.4 MSF Industrial...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 107-Room Hotel...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 51,150 SF Industrial Flex...

Audubon Capital Buys 151-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Providence

Kislak Negotiates $20M Sale of Apartment Complex in...

JLL Brokers Sale of 34,795 SF Mixed-Use Building...

Neighborhood Ventures Acquires 86-Unit Multifamily Community in Uptown...

Pacific Coast Commercial Brokers $10M Sale of Pioneer...

Greystone Provides $46M Refinancing for Seniors Housing Portfolio...