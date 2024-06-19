Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Shoppes-Montague-Corners_North-Charleston-S.C
Planet Fitness anchors The Shoppes at Montague Corners in North Charleston, S.C.
AcquisitionsRetailSouth CarolinaSoutheast

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $18.8M Sale of The Shoppes at Montague Corners in North Charleston, South Carolina

by Hayden Spiess

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $18.8 million sale of The Shoppes at Montague Corners, a retail center located at 5060 Dorchester Road in North Charleston.

Planet Fitness anchors the property, which totals 106,518 square feet. The 23-tenant center was 94.6 percent occupied at the time of sale. Other tenants at the property include Dollar General, Harbor Freight Tools and Save-A-Lot. The center has undergone renovations and tenant improvements totaling $4 million within the past two years.

Allyssa Paragano and Ani Paulson of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. 

You may also like

Avison Young Arranges $97M Sale of Industrial Building...

IDI Group Cos., PTM Partners Receive $60M Refinancing...

Jack in the Box Plans 15-Restaurant Expansion into...

Landmark Properties to Open City Food Hall Near...

Black Salmon Buys 493,688 SF Spec Industrial Project...

Netflix to Open Entertainment Venue at Galleria Shopping...

Five Retailers, Restaurants Debut Venues at Post Oak...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $6.3M Sale of Manhattan...

Stream Realty Partners Acquires 104,008 SF Halsted Pershing...