Marcus & Millichap Brokers $18.8M Sale of The Shoppes at Montague Corners in North Charleston, South Carolina

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $18.8 million sale of The Shoppes at Montague Corners, a retail center located at 5060 Dorchester Road in North Charleston.

Planet Fitness anchors the property, which totals 106,518 square feet. The 23-tenant center was 94.6 percent occupied at the time of sale. Other tenants at the property include Dollar General, Harbor Freight Tools and Save-A-Lot. The center has undergone renovations and tenant improvements totaling $4 million within the past two years.

Allyssa Paragano and Ani Paulson of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.