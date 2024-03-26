Marcus & Millichap Brokers $18M Sale of 129,059 SF Shopping Center in Troy, New York

TROY, N.Y. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $18 million sale of Hudson River Commons, a 129,059-square-foot shopping center in Troy, located just north of Albany. Big Lots anchors the center, which sits on a 12.2-acre site and was 97 percent leased at the time of sale. Other tenants include Friendly’s, Sonic, Subway, Starbucks, Family Dollar and Saratoga National Bank. Joseph French and Kodi Traver represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Both parties were private investors that requested anonymity.