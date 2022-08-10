REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $19.2M Sale of Hotel Portfolio in Suburban Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Illinois, Midwest

Pictured is the Country Inn and Suites in Elgin. A local investor purchased the property while completing a 1031 exchange.

ELGIN AND ALGONQUIN, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a three-property hotel portfolio in Chicago’s western suburbs for $19.2 million. The assets include a Comfort Suites and a Country Inn and Suites in Elgin, as well as a Holiday Inn Express in Algonquin. The 78-room Comfort Suites was built in 2006, while the 98-room Country Inn and Suites was constructed in 2000. The Holiday Inn Express was built in 2001 and features 86 rooms. Ebrahim Valliani and Michael Klar of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a Chicago-based investment group. The duo also secured two separate buyers, a Wisconsin-based investment group and a local investor. All three properties are expected to undergo improvements in the coming months.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  