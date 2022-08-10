Marcus & Millichap Brokers $19.2M Sale of Hotel Portfolio in Suburban Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Illinois, Midwest

Pictured is the Country Inn and Suites in Elgin. A local investor purchased the property while completing a 1031 exchange.

ELGIN AND ALGONQUIN, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a three-property hotel portfolio in Chicago’s western suburbs for $19.2 million. The assets include a Comfort Suites and a Country Inn and Suites in Elgin, as well as a Holiday Inn Express in Algonquin. The 78-room Comfort Suites was built in 2006, while the 98-room Country Inn and Suites was constructed in 2000. The Holiday Inn Express was built in 2001 and features 86 rooms. Ebrahim Valliani and Michael Klar of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a Chicago-based investment group. The duo also secured two separate buyers, a Wisconsin-based investment group and a local investor. All three properties are expected to undergo improvements in the coming months.