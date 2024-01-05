Friday, January 5, 2024
Manchester-Parkade
Manchester Parkade totals 302,000 square feet. The property was built in 1962.
Marcus & Millichap Brokers $19.2M Sale of Shopping Center in Manchester, Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

MANCHESTER, CONN. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $19.2 million sale of Manchester Parkade, a 302,000-square-foot shopping center located on the eastern outskirts of Hartford. Tenants at the center, which originally opened in 1962, include Dollar Tree, Planet Fitness, Kidzone and the State of Connecticut Department of Children’s Services. Jim Koury and Alex Quinn of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, the estate of Leon Charney, in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed. John Krueger of Marcus & Millichap assisted in closing the deal as the broker of record.

