Marcus & Millichap Brokers $19.5M Sale of Shopping Center in Lynnfield, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Northeast, Retail

The Shops at Lynnfield totals 64,056 square feet.

LYNNFIELD, MASS. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $19.5 million sale of a 64,056-square-foot shopping center in Lynnfield, a northern suburb of Boston. The property consists of three buildings, including one that was built in 1991, remodeled in 2019 and is occupied by Christmas Tree Shops, as well as two others that were completed in 2018. Other tenants include Yankee Candle, Meraki Spa, Starbucks and East Boston Savings Bank. Glen Kunofsky, Josh Kanter and Anthony D’Ambrosia of Marcus & Millichap brokered the deal. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.

