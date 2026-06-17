Wednesday, June 17, 2026
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Westgate Square was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Bravo Supermarket, Goodwill, Family Dollar and Hibbett Sports.
AcquisitionsFloridaRetailSoutheast

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $19.5M Sale of Westgate Square Shopping Center in Orlando

by John Nelson

ORLANDO, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $19.5 million sale of Westgate Square, a 136,189-square-foot, grocery-anchored shopping center located at 2625 Hiawassee Road in Orlando. Salim Valiani and Yassin Benkabbou of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private high-net-worth individual from South Florida, in the transaction. The buyer was also not disclosed.

Built in 1981 and renovated in 1990, Westgate Square was fully leased at the time of sale to Bravo Supermarket, Goodwill, Family Dollar and Hibbett Sports.

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