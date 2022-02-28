REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $19.7M Sale of Office, Retail Property in Lake Forest, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Office, Retail

Forest Square was nearly 90 percent occupied at the time of sale.

LAKE FOREST, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $19.7 million sale of Forest Square in Lake Forest, about 30 miles north of Chicago. The 53,122-square-foot office and retail property is located at 840 S. Waukegan Road and was built in 2008. The building was nearly 90 percent occupied at the time of sale. Tenants include Lake Forest Family Dental, Envision Health, Physical Therapy of Lake Forest, The Hearing Lab, Abbott Laboratories, LoMastro Performing Arts Academy, Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria, Jimmy Johns and Starbucks. Stephen Lieberman of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, GCP Forest Square LLC. Woodard Properties LLC was the buyer.

