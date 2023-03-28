Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Douglasville Town Center’s tenant roster includes anchor BuggyBusters, a liquidation superstore, as well as Rogers Mechanical Contractors, Andy’s Wholesale and Cobb Douglas Community Services Board.
Marcus & Millichap Brokers $19.8M Sale of Douglasville Town Center in Metro Atlanta

by John Nelson

DOUGLASVILLE, GA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $19.8 million sale of Douglasville Town Center, a 272,785-square-foot shopping center located at 5891-5989 Stewart Parkway in Douglasville, about 24 miles west of Atlanta. Tim Giambrone of Marcus & Millichap’s Atlanta office represented both the seller, a private capital partnership, and the buyer, an out-of-state private investment firm, in the transaction. Both parties requested anonymity. Douglasville Town Center’s tenant roster includes anchor BuggyBusters, a liquidation superstore, as well as Rogers Mechanical Contractors, Andy’s Wholesale and Cobb Douglas Community Services Board.

