Marcus & Millichap Brokers $19M Sale of Apartment Portfolio in Auburn, Alabama

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Alabama, Multifamily, Southeast

Summit at Glenn

One of the properties in the sale is The Summit at Glenn, a 72-unit multifamily property located at 516 E. Glenn Ave.

AUBURN, ALA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of the Auburn Summit Portfolio, three apartment communities with a total of 187 units in Auburn. Josh Jacobs, Andrew Jacobs, Matthew Prozzillo and Benjamin Skinner of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller and procured the Utah-based buyer in the transaction. The sales price was $19 million, or about $101,500 per unit.

The Auburn Summit Portfolio includes the following:

• The Summit at Glenn is a 72-unit multifamily property located at 516 E. Glenn Ave. that was built in 1974.
• The Summit at Dean is a 54-unit multifamily property located at 555 N. Dean Road that was built in 1977.
• The Summit on Ross is a 60-unit multifamily property located at 650 N. Ross St. that was built in 1964.

The properties are locally managed assets located less than two miles from Auburn University.

