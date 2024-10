GREENWICH, CONN. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $19 million sale of a four-building, 47,256-square-foot mixed-use portfolio in Greenwich, located in southern coastal Connecticut. Known as the Nolan Thomas Portfolio, the properties comprise 17 retail spaces, 17 office suites, 10 apartments and an 11,226-square foot, single-story warehouse. Stephen Westerberg of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was also not disclosed.