Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2.1M Sale of Apartment Building in Edina, Minnesota

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

The property at 4001 Mavelle Drive includes 12 units.

EDINA, MINN. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of 4001 Mavelle Drive, a 12-unit multifamily complex in Edina, for $2.1 million. Abe Roberts of Marcus & Millichap marketed the property on behalf of the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were undisclosed. The property is set within a few blocks of shopping destinations Galleria and Southdale Center. There are 11 two-bedroom units spanning roughly 625 square feet each that rent for $940 to $1,159 per month. The one studio unit spans 450 square feet and is rented for $760 per month. Residents have their own parking garage stalls and access to onsite laundry.

